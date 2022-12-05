Whatever happened to consensus in politics? I think it definitely went down the pan with the Brexit vote.

We now have a Tory party unwilling to listen to moderate voices that warn against taking extreme decisions – the latest of which is the push to remove any protections for the environment, workers’ rights and public safety. All because they’re playing to the Brexiteer contingency on the backbenches who deride anything to do with Europe.

I haven’t spoken to anyone who sees anything positive about Brexit, but have yet to hear any apologies from those who voted for it. Too embarrassed maybe?