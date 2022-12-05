Jump to content

Why are the two main parties in denial about Brexit?

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Monday 05 December 2022 12:42
<p>I haven’t spoken to anyone who sees anything positive about Brexit</p>

I haven't spoken to anyone who sees anything positive about Brexit

(Getty Images)

Whatever happened to consensus in politics? I think it definitely went down the pan with the Brexit vote.

We now have a Tory party unwilling to listen to moderate voices that warn against taking extreme decisions – the latest of which is the push to remove any protections for the environment, workers’ rights and public safety. All because they’re playing to the Brexiteer contingency on the backbenches who deride anything to do with Europe.

I haven’t spoken to anyone who sees anything positive about Brexit, but have yet to hear any apologies from those who voted for it. Too embarrassed maybe?

