A Brexit opportunity for Jacob Rees-Mogg – rejoining the customs union
Letters to the editor
Given the queues of lorries, the miles of red tape, the falling exports, the threatened businesses and the growing trade deficit, not to mention the Northern Ireland protocol, surely the biggest opportunity afforded Jacob Rees-Mogg by Brexit is the opportunity to rejoin the single market and customs union?
Helen Bore
Scarborough
