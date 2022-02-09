The role of ‘minister for Brexit opportunities’ must be a joke

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Wednesday 09 February 2022 14:33
Comments
<p>Is Boris Johnson setting up Jacob Rees-Mogg to be the fall guy for the failure of Brexit? </p>

Is Boris Johnson setting up Jacob Rees-Mogg to be the fall guy for the failure of Brexit?

(PA)

Boris Johnson’s newly appointed director of communications, Guto Harri, describes him as “not a complete clown”. But in creating the oxymoronic role of “minister for Brexit opportunities”, the PM must be having a bit of a joke, mustn’t he?

Susan Alexander

South Gloucestershire

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in