The role of ‘minister for Brexit opportunities’ must be a joke
Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk
Boris Johnson’s newly appointed director of communications, Guto Harri, describes him as “not a complete clown”. But in creating the oxymoronic role of “minister for Brexit opportunities”, the PM must be having a bit of a joke, mustn’t he?
Susan Alexander
South Gloucestershire
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies