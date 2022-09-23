Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

The government’s dash for growth misses one key point

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Friday 23 September 2022 12:56
Comments
<p>Throwing money at it will, as always, only increase prices for the existing supply of people, goods and services</p>

Throwing money at it will, as always, only increase prices for the existing supply of people, goods and services

(PA)

The government’s dash for growth does not seem to make any allowance for the fact that growth requires resources: people, goods and services. Shortages in labour and supplies are reported across many industries so I fear growth will take time while those shortages are overcome and there is a surplus for new business. In the meantime, throwing money at it will, as always, only increase prices for the existing supply of people, goods and services. Witness Gordon Brown throwing money at the health service 20 years ago...

Meanwhile, the Bank of England will put up interest rates to curb inflation. The causal link is that higher interest rates will deter borrowing, increase saving and reduce demand. It takes time to take effect and of course it only works if it reduces economic activity – the opposite of the government’s dash for growth.

The focus should be on the labour shortage which appears to be a combination of withdrawal and health.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in