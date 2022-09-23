The government’s dash for growth does not seem to make any allowance for the fact that growth requires resources: people, goods and services. Shortages in labour and supplies are reported across many industries so I fear growth will take time while those shortages are overcome and there is a surplus for new business. In the meantime, throwing money at it will, as always, only increase prices for the existing supply of people, goods and services. Witness Gordon Brown throwing money at the health service 20 years ago...

Meanwhile, the Bank of England will put up interest rates to curb inflation. The causal link is that higher interest rates will deter borrowing, increase saving and reduce demand. It takes time to take effect and of course it only works if it reduces economic activity – the opposite of the government’s dash for growth.

The focus should be on the labour shortage which appears to be a combination of withdrawal and health.