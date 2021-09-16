Further to your report (“Hong Kong activists jailed over Tiananmen crackdown vigil”) it is clear that, at the bidding of its political masters in Beijing, the quisling regime in Hong Kong is determined to publicly punish those who dare to keep the memory of China’s massacre of student protesters in Tiananmen alive.

This is yet another chilling demonstration of how the Beijing-imposed national security law is wielded against Hong Kong’s beleaguered civil society. Doubtless, this latest crackdown on Hong Kong activists and ex-lawmakers was timed to coincide with the forthcoming anniversary of the foundation of the People’s Republic of China.

Condemnations alone are not enough. How much more abuse will authorities inflict before Britain, the guarantor of Hong Kong’s autonomy, takes decisive action and sanctions Chinese officials guilty of rolling back rights and freedoms in Hong Kong?