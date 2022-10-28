Global Britain? My goodness that phrase rings hollow now. Our new prime minister supported Brexit, one of the aims of which was (by all accounts) to allow Britain to take its place on the world stage unencumbered by obligations to its former partners in Europe.

So how has that worked out?

Britain has absented itself from the world stage where the rest of the world is trying to tackle the most important issue facing our planet at COP 27 – but apparently Sunak doesn’t have time to go.