I am finding it desperately difficult to keep up with the campaign to elect Nigel Farage leader of the Tories in opposition late next year. No sooner than I cobble together my thoughts after Friday’s edition, I see George Osborne, like me, saying it is possible.

Then today, I read the splendid article from Sean O’Grady about a potential Farage victory, which on face value appears compelling. However, we are ignoring some important points. Firstly, we are now moving into the territory labelled “self-fulfilling prophecy” – and I am certain many of us know the outcome.

Next, many people appear to have overlooked the power of the right-wing media. For example, if well-known figures back Sir Keir Starmer – Rishi Sunak is hardly popular – in next year’s general election, the likelihood of a Conservative wipeout is nearly assured. Remember, if I’ve worked it out so have they. Then all they need do is support the Farage leadership bid. The wheels are moving, momentum increasing; unless sane Tories stand up and fight, the bandwagon will become irresistible.