Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Your view

The Conservatives must stop Nigel Farage

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Sunday 08 October 2023 17:30
Comments
<p>Unless sane Tories stand up and fight, the bandwagon will become irresistible </p>

Unless sane Tories stand up and fight, the bandwagon will become irresistible

(AFP/Getty)

I am finding it desperately difficult to keep up with the campaign to elect Nigel Farage leader of the Tories in opposition late next year. No sooner than I cobble together my thoughts after Friday’s edition, I see George Osborne, like me, saying it is possible.

Then today, I read the splendid article from Sean O’Grady about a potential Farage victory, which on face value appears compelling. However, we are ignoring some important points. Firstly, we are now moving into the territory labelled “self-fulfilling prophecy” – and I am certain many of us know the outcome.

Next, many people appear to have overlooked the power of the right-wing media. For example, if well-known figures back Sir Keir Starmer – Rishi Sunak is hardly popular – in next year’s general election, the likelihood of a Conservative wipeout is nearly assured. Remember, if I’ve worked it out so have they. Then all they need do is support the Farage leadership bid. The wheels are moving, momentum increasing; unless sane Tories stand up and fight, the bandwagon will become irresistible.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in