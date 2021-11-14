Two weeks of Cop26 results in world leaders proving, once again, they are incapable of coming together to confront a threat to all humanity.

Yes, there are some modifications, gestures, but will even these be realised when you look at the failure of past Cop summits to deliver real action?

One day, when climate and biodiversity loss are truly recognised as being at a high enough level, action will be taken. It will cost more, with the poorest suffering most.