Hatred against lockdowns has grown to include all mitigation measures in the UK

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Wednesday 31 August 2022 12:51
Unlike our leaders and prime minister candidates, I do listen to the scientists

Unlike our leaders and prime minister candidates, I do listen to the scientists

Thank you, Sean O’Grady, for publishing one of the few reasonable articles about of Covid-19 pandemic I have read recently.

Indeed, attributing the NHS’ growing backlog of cases – and even the recent spike in excess deaths – to lockdowns, rather than to the failures of a chronically underfunded and overburdened health system, is very appealing to the many who are desperate for life to return to “normal”, in an act of “collective amnesia”, as you rightly call it.

Hatred against lockdowns has now grown to include all mitigation measures in the UK, justifying the government’s inaction in containing the spread of the virus, allowing wave after wave of new variants to hit us and causing further avoidable deaths and damage to the NHS and the economy.

