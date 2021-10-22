Jacob Rees-Mogg’s mask comments shows the government’s attitude towards Covid-19
Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk
Complacent and ignorant are only a few of the descriptions I would apply to Jacob Rees-Mogg following his inane utterances in the House of Commons recently.
Could he possibly repeat them face-to-face to the many thousands of family members whose relatives have died with Covid-19?
Rock bottom has surely been hit.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies