Jacob Rees-Mogg’s mask comments shows the government’s attitude towards Covid-19

Friday 22 October 2021 19:18
Complacent and ignorant are only a few of the descriptions I would apply to Jacob Rees-Mogg following his inane utterances in the House of Commons recently.

Could he possibly repeat them face-to-face to the many thousands of family members whose relatives have died with Covid-19?

Rock bottom has surely been hit.

