I’ll be wearing masks in confined and crowded spaces for the rest of my life

Saturday 17 July 2021 18:39
<p>Face masks will still be mandatory on Transport for London services after Monday</p>

(AP)

With the recent controversy as to whether or not masks should be worn from the 19 July, I have made my own decision to continue to wear a mask on public transport, and in shops and crowded spaces for the rest of my life.

I self-isolated and shielded for just over a year, and I am not going to throw all of that past effort out of the window.

J Hyatt

