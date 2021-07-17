Letters
I’ll be wearing masks in confined and crowded spaces for the rest of my life
Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk
With the recent controversy as to whether or not masks should be worn from the 19 July, I have made my own decision to continue to wear a mask on public transport, and in shops and crowded spaces for the rest of my life.
I self-isolated and shielded for just over a year, and I am not going to throw all of that past effort out of the window.
J Hyatt
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies