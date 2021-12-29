Surely, there’s a significant risk that Scots could take the virus to England?

Wednesday 29 December 2021 19:17
<p>Hogmanay has been cancelled in Scotland and Scots have been urged not to travel across the border to see in the new year </p>

(Getty)

Deputy Scottish first minister John Swinney warns against Scots travelling south across the jurisdictional border to England to see in new year. Covid infection rates in many parts of the central belt – West Dunbartonshire, Renfrewshire, East Renfrewshire, West Lothian and Edinburgh – are significantly higher than in the northernmost English counties, like Northumberland and Cumbria.

Swinney says Scots need to “take measures to protect ourselves”, and suggest that Scots may bring back the virus from England to Scotland – but surely the reality is that Scots will take the virus to England, and so should also stay home to protect the English?

Martin Redfern

