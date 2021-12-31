NHS staff do not deserve the disgraceful scenes by anti-vaxxers in Milton Keynes

Friday 31 December 2021
‘NHS staff, volunteers, and frontline workers have done a truly magnificent job’

I have just read Katie Rogerson's article on the shameful behaviour of the anti-vaxxers in Milton Keynes. I am not a medic but I have friends who work in hospitals and I know how hard they are working to keep us safe.

I can only hope that these ignorant, irresponsible people are a tiny minority.

E Newton

