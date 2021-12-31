NHS staff do not deserve the disgraceful scenes by anti-vaxxers in Milton Keynes
Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk
I have just read Katie Rogerson's article on the shameful behaviour of the anti-vaxxers in Milton Keynes. I am not a medic but I have friends who work in hospitals and I know how hard they are working to keep us safe.
I can only hope that these ignorant, irresponsible people are a tiny minority.
E Newton
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies