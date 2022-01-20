Am I the only person who is angry that on the day when 359 new Covid-related deaths were recorded in the UK, it was felt appropriate to remove all restrictions, including the wearing of masks in shops and on public transport?

Have we, as a country, decided that more than 1,800 deaths per week is a price worth paying for the freedom of the less vulnerable members of our society?

My suspicion is that our lame duck prime minister, so desperate to save his own job, is seeking to appease those Conservative MPs who seemingly believe that any minor restriction is a restriction too far. I am disgusted.