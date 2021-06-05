Please Gavin Williamson, children have suffered enough stress without facing longer school days
Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk
Rachel Padman shows the way forward for schools. Reduce the syllabus in most subjects proportionally to the time lost so no actual catch up on content is needed.
So please Gavin Williamson, talk to the teachers and the exam boards to see what is possible. Kids have suffered enough stress already without being forced into longer school days and extra work.
Alan Pack
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies