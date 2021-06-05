Please Gavin Williamson, children have suffered enough stress without facing longer school days

Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Saturday 05 June 2021 13:12
comments
<p>Children have been through enough during the Covid-19 pandemic</p>

Children have been through enough during the Covid-19 pandemic

(PA)

Rachel Padman shows the way forward for schools. Reduce the syllabus in most subjects proportionally to the time lost so no actual catch up on content is needed.

So please Gavin Williamson, talk to the teachers and the exam boards to see what is possible. Kids have suffered enough stress already without being forced into longer school days and extra work.

Alan Pack

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

View comments