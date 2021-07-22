Enthusiastic as I am about vaccination, I agree with Labour, the Lib Dems and the Tory rebels that vaccine passports for crowded venues are an illiberal measure that is more likely to provoke opposition to vaccines than to encourage take-up.

But even if requiring passports were a good plan, the PM’s approach is irrational. It makes no sense to introduce a constraint in the autumn after a summer of relative freedom when the infection level is already high, and rising. Here is Boris Johnson shutting yet another stable door long after the occupant has galloped away..

Susan Alexander