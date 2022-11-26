Ever since an interview with David Cameron on the Andrew Marr Show in 2008, immigration was placed front and centre on the national agenda. In the 2010 election Cameron pledged to limit net immigration to “tens of thousands a year”, stating that net immigration of 200,000 a year was “too much”. It was a target unsupported by factual evidence or recognisable needs. After 12 years of Tory government, the number stands at 504,000.

Cameron’s view, driven in no small part by fear of the far right, treated immigration as an undesirable weight gain bloating the population, something to be remedied by some sort of diet. In reality, it is essential to the health of a growing economy. Just consider the NHS, which for many years has benefited from the flow of the literally life-preserving transfusion of foreign labour.

The government’s obvious failure to meet a spurious target on immigration, which itself appears based on little more than an ingrained prejudice recognising neither its purpose nor value, could be considered one of their few successes, albeit a success limited by Brexit and their obstructive hostility to immigration. Had Cameron’s wishes been fulfilled, our dire labour shortages in many vital areas would be much worse.