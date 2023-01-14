This week UK government representatives meet with world and business leaders at Davos to talk a big game on inequality. Yet at the same time, a new report from more than 70 civil society organisations across England and Wales has found that our basic human rights at home are in crisis.

Soaring levels of poverty, a health service in crisis, a social security system no longer fit for purpose, poor work conditions, restrictions on the right to strike, discrimination at work and school, and in healthcare and housing, are all human rights issues under international law. Our essential rights to food, housing, social security, work, health, and education are not being respected, protected or fulfilled.

The successive shockwaves of austerity, Covid-19, and the cost-of-living crisis have left us with deepening levels of inequality, with the UK government’s actions consistently worsening rather than improving the situation. Far from protecting our essential rights, the UK government is failing people across the board.