Devolution will be a game-changer for communities across England

What great news it was to hear, at the Labour conference, of more devolved powers being extended across England.

The potential of towns and cities in England has been held back by the Conservatives for far too long.

Indeed, for 14 years, we have seen some cities fall into decay with crime and deprivation.

So as Labour drives forward its plans for devolution, I once again look forward to change under Angela Rayner and Sir Keir Starmer.

A real change that will boost growth and give those with skin in the game power over decisions in their local area.

Geoffrey Brooking

Hampshire

Starmer’s Labour can’t hold a candle to Blair’s

John Rentoul’s excellent article on Sir Keir Starmer references the difference between Tony Blair’s team in 1997 and the current government.

The New Labour cabinet was full of political heavyweights (think Brown, Cook, Milburn, Mowlam, Reid, Clarke, Blunkett et al). I can’t think of any member of Starmer’s cabinet who would get a Spad job in New Labour, never mind a senior position.

Like Boris Johnson before him, Starmer has surrounded himself with people whose loyalty exceeds their talent – it will be the undoing of him, as it was of Johnson.

Colin Burke

Cumbria

What exactly is ‘changed’ about Labour?

Keir Starmer prides himself on changing the Labour Party and making it unrecognisable from what it was under his predecessor.

Is Keir Starmer’s changed Labour a party which votes through winter fuel cuts for the needy? While at the same time considering its leader very sensible for accepting thousands of pounds in football tickets, clothes, and other freebies?

Bambos Charalambous

Manchester

#MeTwo is sorely needed

With disturbing allegations emerging about a litany of powerful men, from P Diddy to Mohamed Al-Fayed, it may be time for us to take a step back and consider what we can do to help women in this country, and all over the world.

When it happened, the MeToo movement felt like a seismic change – a real turning point for women. And now look at where we are, just a few short years later.

Reproductive rights rolled back in the US, rape allegations no longer being disqualifying when running for public office, and men like Andrew Tate openly preaching in favour of violent misogyny.

Perhaps it’s time for another #MeToo – a #MeTwo, if you will.

Molly Howe

Liverpool