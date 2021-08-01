Oh dear! Lord Digby Jones just ruined my Olympics. Every time I now see Alex Scott, with her smiling face and friendly manner, I get a vision of a scowling, jowly baronet in my head. Shame on that man. And I speak as a proud Essex girl who can, when excited, pronounce “Priti Patel” with two glottal stops. Jones needs to understand that we’re not here to please his ears, and that speaking in a posh accent doesn’t stop you saying stupid things.

Sarah Wood OBE

