Disability cannot be an afterthought when building back from Covid -19

I read Andrew Woodcock’s piece on G7 with great interest. The summit actually presents the UK with a major opportunity, and one that we should not miss.

G7 leaders are making commitments to give every girl a quality education, which is very encouraging to see. But there is also a critical opportunity here to put girls with disabilities at the centre of these efforts. We can’t promise to promote inclusive education if we do not do this.

This is the time for securing education for girls with disabilities. We are co-hosting the Global Education Summit in July; it comes after one of the most disruptive periods for education in living memory. The UK government can pave the way and demonstrate how important it is to place girls with disabilities at the heart of education plans. Disability cannot be an afterthought if we hope to truly build back better from the Coronavirus pandemic.