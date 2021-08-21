Dominic Raab should do the decent thing and resign

Saturday 21 August 2021 17:01
<p>Dominic Raab walks from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office to No 10 on 19 August </p>

(AFP/Getty)

As with virtually everyone in this government, Dominic Raab put his own personal pleasures and desires first. He failed to take the necessary actions his important role requires, potentially putting lives in jeopardy.

There is no other way of looking at it.

He should be sacked by the prime minister or do the decent thing and resign.

