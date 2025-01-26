We have nothing to fear from Trump himself

The response to a Trump presidency seems to have evoked a universal gnashing of teeth (“The Americans moving to the UK because of Trump: ‘We can’t do another four years’”, Thursday 23 January).

Certainly, his first few days in office have given a clear picture of the likely direction of travel. But perhaps there are a few factors that might mitigate this mood of despondency.

Donald Trump is 78 years old. He has a passion for Big Macs, takes little exercise (on the golf course, he uses a ride-on buggy) and is already showing serious signs of cognitive decline. What will his health be like in three years?

The Republican/Maga movement is a ramshackle alliance of conflicting groups, with Trump very much the belt buckle that keeps it all together. Take Trump out of the equation, is there any other figure that matches his charisma and level of support?

These are dark times and, in the past, it has often been the United States that has provided inspiration, rather than being the cause of the despair.

A truly great American once said: “We must accept finite disappointment, but never lose infinite hope.” Let us follow Martin Luther King’s entreaty and trust that the next four years don’t fulfil the gloomy expectations of correspondents to The Independent.

Malcolm Harris

Waltham, Lincolnshire

I read Catherine Pepinster’s column about Donald Trump’s “nasty” bishop with interest (“The ‘nasty’ bishop is not alone – and Trump should brace for more episcopal fireworks”, Thursday 23 January).

I agree it is good to see the religious ministry standing up and being counted: their voices will carry weight with more moderate Republicans who will not like a “war” on the Church.

The administration may have got their severe actions toward marginalised people badly wrong, and it doesn’t look like the faith community is going to go away anytime soon. If two-thirds of Americans align with Christianity, this pillorying of undocumented men and women and the LGBT+ community might come back to haunt Trump.

Judith A Daniels

Great Yarmouth, Norfolk

The inference from Bishop Mariann Budde that the new US president has left LGBTQ+ communities in fear for their lives is erroneous.

Yes, in some respects, Donald Trump’s return to the Oval Office is bittersweet. However, he has made no direct or indirect threat upon the lives of gays, bisexuals or lesbians. How could he? This will shock the Brahmin left, but Trump is a supporter of same-sex marriage.

Howard Hutchins

Melbourne, Australia

Farmers are reaping what they sowed

Could it be that the enraged reaction of farmers to the “tractor tax” – which will, by all accounts, affect relatively few farms – has more to do with a pent-up frustration at having sold themselves down the river by voting for Brexit? (“Government rejects call from supermarket giants to halt controversial tractor tax plan”, Thursday 23 January.)

Joanna Pallister

Durham