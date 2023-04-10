Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

One of the reasons why I choose to read The Independent online is because I have always valued the balanced and genuinely independent tone of your daily editorials. I was therefore saddened and disappointed at the tone and substance of today’s edition.

I don’t disagree with the title, “You don’t have to be religious to understand the value of peace”. I would also add that “you don’t have to be religious to be committed to issues of justice and compassion” highlighted in your campaign to stop the deportation of an Afghan war veteran.

But when I ask myself why I am committed to the causes of peace and justice, my ultimate answer is the true message of Easter. The victory of light over darkness, of love over hatred and evil, of life overcoming death. Boring? No! Life-changing and powerful? Yes! I will continue to proclaim this powerful and life-changing message and to pray (as Jesus taught me) “Your kingdom come...”.

Tony Burdon

Scarborough

I don’t understand the popularity of religion

I try to be rational in my outlook on life but I cannot understand the popularity of religions throughout the world. It is all very well to call on all religions to pray for peace. But they know it’s only a gesture and nothing will come of it. They, of course, will be quick to take up arms to protect their own religion.

It’s time to try and persuade these people of the reality of life and it can be lived without this dilution. It’s time to stop the indoctrination of children and put a stop to this dangerous mentality. One has only to look at the conflicts and strife in the world that are directly caused by their practices.

Carl Carlson

Mid Glamorgan

I fear Labour’s ad attack is a dire mistake

I read John Kampfner’s article (Labour’s attack ads will create a race to the bottom, 10 April) with interest and he makes some valid and pertinent points. I fear too that this campaign is a dire mistake because it is far too personalised with Rishi Sunak’s face blazoned all over the ads and the public will take offence on his behalf.

The message might indeed be correct but the way it has been relayed is a real error and as Kampfner states, is a surefire route to the bottom of meaningful discourse and public interaction. He is correct too that the party is talking down to the public who can’t be expected to understand joined-up political thinking and need these crass and in-your-face ads to get their message across.

It is depressing because people want to be told clearly and with less gimmickry, what is patently wrong with this government and all its myriad faults and failures on the justice system and other issues. It is a very demeaning modus operandi and I am afraid will not work even if Keir Starmer tries to talk up the rationale behind it. Young voters will indeed be turned off in droves and this is no way to campaign because it is far too personalised and is using a mendacious social media sledgehammer to get its message across.

Pull it, or the fallout could be the polar opposite of what the Labour Party intended. As Kampfner rightly states, the country does deserve far better than this and the party machine needs to wise up to that fact and fast.

Judith A Daniels

Norfolk

I think I’ll sit this election out

Labour, it seems to me, see the election as a battle between who is most horrible to criminals. The world is scary, says Labour, let us protect you by locking more people up. The Tories have always been in favour of locking people up, so instead of telling lies about their leader, Labour should inspire us with how they’ll make our lives better.

How about a tax break for business start-ups, purchase buy-to-let houses and restore public housing, and clean our canals for environmental, tourist and industrial purposes? Scrap photo ID at polling stations, guarantee an open bank and free ATMs in every town, repeal the anti-demonstration and trade union laws and build nuclear power stations. Tax the internet giants properly, lower corporation tax, introduce tax breaks for carers, promote better public transport in the countryside, scrap HS2, protect cash and oppose the cashless society, introduce tax holidays for SMEs.

Just some top-of-the-head suggestions to give us something worth voting for, instead of depressing reasons why Labour are not quite as bad as the other lot. Without an inspiring manifesto, I can’t be bothered to wait hours at the polling station while they check everybody’s photo IDs like I was trying to get to France, so I think I will sit this election out.

Barry Tighe

Address supplied

Politics is a dirty business

I find the debate raging about the Labour attack ad fascinating. I don’t like the ad, it isn’t how I would like our politics to be conducted. But, well, isn’t it being talked about? It’s hard to buy that sort of publicity.

It’s often said that politics is a dirty business, and Starmer has had some disgraceful slurs directed at him, and I haven’t noticed a lot of fuss made about that. The cruelty and inhumanity of our current home secretary has attracted plenty of worthy moralising, but how much difference has that made?

It’s perhaps a bit unfair on Sunak who may not be directly responsible, but we all know where the buck stops. When we have a government that better understands the pains and cruelties suffered by so many of its citizens, perhaps then we can afford to be a bit more sensitive in how we talk about things.

David Buckton

Cambs