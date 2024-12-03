The Elgin marbles belong in Britain – they’re our history, too

The recent statements regarding the Elgin marbles and their potential return to Greece call into question our commitment to preserving British cultural heritage (“Greece claims ‘progress made’ on Elgin marbles return – but Starmer won’t discuss with Greek PM” – Tuesday 3 December).

As discussions heat up, we must carefully consider the implications of such actions on our national identity.

Margaret Thatcher wisely remarked: “To each, according to his ability; to each, according to his need.” This principle highlights the importance of valuing what we have, while also recognising the significant historical context of the Elgin marbles.

Acquired nearly two centuries ago, they form an integral part of the British Museum and represent our nation’s embrace of diverse cultures and histories.

The idea of returning these treasures may come from a place of goodwill, but it risks undermining our collective heritage and the efforts made to protect and showcase these artefacts.

The British Museum serves as a testament to our commitment to global history, where collections are made accessible to all, fostering understanding and appreciation for our shared past.

In a world becoming increasingly fragmented, let us not add to the cultural dismantling by relinquishing our own treasures. Instead, we should cherish and celebrate such wonders, ensuring future generations can explore and learn from these invaluable pieces of history.

Alastair Majury

Dunblane

A modern solution for a modern problem

Why not create copies of the Elgin marbles and return the originals to Greece?

Modern laser machines and digital sculpting techniques could make full sized, millimetric-perfect copies such as those already demonstrated by Oxford University’s Institute of Digital Archaeology.

A copy would be physically identical – they could even source the same stone from the origin in Greece. The only difference will be the years of flaking paint, cleaning and restoration that could never be reproduced.

To the general public all will seem the same, the experience will be just as impressive and educational. And at the same time, the British government will have made a good-will gesture – returning the original to its home in Athens.

Isn’t this a modern solution to a modern political problem?

Andrew Webb

Burwell

The perfect plan

Richard Jolly’s article highlights the skilled team-building at Liverpool FC, but does not mention their “moneyball” strategy (“Why transformed Ryan Gravenberch embodies Liverpool 2.0 under Arne Slot” - Monday 02 December).

This is a metrics-based approach, aimed at buying the most suitable players for the least amount of money – and it appears to be working.

Contrast this with Real Madrid’s approach: what the president wants, the president gets.

Perhaps “moneyball” deserves a wider application beyond sport?

Mark Ogilvie

Horncastle

A disappionting day for American justice

What on earth is Joe Biden doing by pardoning his son of serious crimes, including breaking gun laws and tax-evasion charges (“President Biden issues pardon for son Hunter Biden despite pledging not to do so” – Monday 2 December).

It is a move that will only incense his rivals and demonstrate that his son is above the law. Surely Donald Trump will now have a field-day pardoning anyone he likes? Biden has simply handed the Republicans a stick with which to beat the Democrats.

Not only that, but his own reputation is now in tatters and he has shown that he cares little for American jurisdiction. He is, in my opinion, a hypocrite.

It brings a disappointing end to Biden’s presidential stint. It is a foolish lapse in character that seems to run counter to his previous promise of not pardoning his son’s behaviour.

If Biden junior has been adjudged correctly, he deserves to be sanctioned as appropriate in law. The American people must be extremely shocked by this U-turn, not least to say angry. It is a disappointing day for American justice.

Hunter Biden has long been a problem in the Biden family and now has brought his father’s name into disrepute, something that his family will have cause to regret for many years.

Keith Poole

Basingstoke

Level the playing field

The state of our benefits system is shocking. (“Keir Starmer doubles down on benefits crackdown as he promises ‘zero tolerance’ on cheats” – Sunday 24 November).

My income is less than Universal Credit – that’s including my pension and a small income from part time work pay. I’m choosing to work well into my seventies, but will probably to have keep doing so now Labour have removed my winter fuel allowance!

Meanwhile, people are being handed up to £300 – and for what? Add to that free council tax and rent coverage that many people are entitled too and you can see why populist politians can make a meal out of the current system.

All the while, pensioners who paid in national insurance tax for years are shafted.

Labour need to re-level the playing field – fast.

David King

Address Supplied