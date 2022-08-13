Let’s be thankful we have sport to escape our country’s bleak reality
Jess Phillips is right, it is so disheartening to come down to earth with such a resounding bump after the great and energising Commonwealth Games, and of course the fabulous Lionesses. But my word, do we need these great sporting escapes from our beleaguered everyday reality.
Pity we can’t escape this torturous leadership contest with such polarised views, being expounded at length by the two candidates. She is so right, how did we become so accustomed to the idea of food banks, which are so necessary to so many people. We have several more weeks of this political grandstanding, but what’s the betting it will then become government business as usual and disillusionment will set in, even with the Conservative members, who hold their loyalty placards with such hope over actual experience, I should imagine.
Judith A. Daniels
