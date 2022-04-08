Boris Johnson wants to include nuclear energy driven power stations as part of the energy infrastructure of the UK in order that we will not, in future, be dependent on foreign sources of power. Apart from the intrinsic risk of a malfunction through whatever cause and the problem of disposal of nuclear waste, I’m not sure where the UK uranium mines are located. If we, as I suspect, do not have any “British” uranium ore, we will have to import it.

This immediately negates the “energy security” argument put forward by Johnson et al. The only truly national sources of energy apart from fossil fuels are wind, tidal and solar combined with a limited amount of geothermal energy in some geographical areas. If the UK really wants energy security then nuclear has to be discarded in favour of these non polluting and limitless energy sources.

Patrick Cleary