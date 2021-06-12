Taking the knee is so much more than simply a political act
I read Miguel Delaney’s excellent article but feel I must take issue with him on one point.
He described taking the knee as a political act. A political act is surely one aimed primarily at influencing politicians whereas taking the knee is a moral act aimed at influencing the attitudes and behaviour of the population at large.
To describe it simply as political is to reduce its fundamental message as one which it is acceptable to reject.
