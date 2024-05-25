Jump to content
Starmer shouldn’t shy away from another EU referendum

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Saturday 25 May 2024 16:22 BST
I appreciate that Starmer is keen not to alienate Leave voters, but a lot of time has passed since the referendum
I read Andrew Grice’s recent column, regarding Keir Starmer’s “secret agenda” to forge closer links with the EU, with a song in my heart. Well, it was probably more like a muted hum – but if the signs are there for a more proactive rapprochement with the EU, then bring it on.

I appreciate that Starmer is keen not to alienate Leave voters, but a lot of time has passed, and surely even ardent voters have now realised they were misled and manipulated on an industrial scale.

Pro-Europeans such as myself will welcome any changes, and I would surmise that the EU wouldn’t be against a better relationship.

