As Jon Stone reports, “Brexit red tape is no accident” and we learn that food minister Mark Spencer on Thursday said there was “always more” the government could do to reduce red tape”. Is Mr Spencer fully aware that in relation to the EU we are a third country? Unless that status changes there is nothing of consequence he or his government can do to reduce EU red tape. It applies to all members of the third country club in which Johnson’s oven-ready deal enrolled us. As “project fear” accurately forecast, we are now rule takers – not rule makers.

Brexit continues to arrive. It has some of its considerable bulk across our sovereign threshold with significantly more to come – and it will bring with it significantly more disadvantageous rules which we will be compelled to take. For the foreseeable future the madness goes on. Why volunteer for more damage? Let us do the sensible thing and rejoin the EU at the earliest opportunity.

David Nelmes