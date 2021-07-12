Once again there has been a failure at the heart of government: Priti Patel’s inability to ensure the security of the super-spreading Euro 2020 football final. Not content with having 60,000 fans – way beyond what was deemed safe in the middle of a rapidly rising pandemic – the security fell short. Failing to prevent large numbers of ticketless fans, some drunk, from forcing their way in, was always going to be a disaster. The home secretary and the prime minister, so quick to pose in an England kit, did not provide adequate contingency plans to deal with an obvious threat.

Once again this weak government put popularity ahead of people’s safety. With numbers of cases soaring, despite deep public disquiet, despite warnings from scientists and medical experts, this government is still talking about removing all restrictions on 19 July. Abdication of responsibility with repeated cautious words cuts little ice.

Andrew Milroy