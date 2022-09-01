The ‘Festival of Brexit’ falls calamitously short of expectations
Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk
The ‘Festival of Brexit’ falls calamitously short of expectations. Hardly surprising since there is nothing to celebrate. More taxpayers’ money spaffed on pointless vanity projects which could have been put into a hardship fund for the tough winter ahead.
Colin Hayward
Fareham
