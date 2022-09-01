Jump to content
The 'Festival of Brexit' falls calamitously short of expectations

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views.

Thursday 01 September 2022 13:52
Comments
<p>More taxpayers’ money spaffed on pointless vanity projects </p>

More taxpayers’ money spaffed on pointless vanity projects

(AFP via Getty Images)

The ‘Festival of Brexit’ falls calamitously short of expectations. Hardly surprising since there is nothing to celebrate. More taxpayers’ money spaffed on pointless vanity projects which could have been put into a hardship fund for the tough winter ahead.

Colin Hayward

Fareham

