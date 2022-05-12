Before celebrating their defence agreement with Britain, the Swedish and Finnish leaders would do well to reflect seriously on how lightly Boris Johnson regards signing his name to an international agreement.

He signed the Northern Ireland protocol with the EU in order to be able to claim to have got Brexit done, only to start arguing in no time at all that it was unworkable. He now threatens to tear it up for his own political advantage. Whatever happened to “an Englishman’s word is his bond”?

No wonder we are so diminished in the eyes of the world.