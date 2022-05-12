Finland and Sweden should think twice before trusting Boris Johnson

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Thursday 12 May 2022 17:07
Comments
<p>Whatever happened to ‘an Englishman’s word is his bond’? </p>

Whatever happened to ‘an Englishman’s word is his bond’?

(Reuters)

Before celebrating their defence agreement with Britain, the Swedish and Finnish leaders would do well to reflect seriously on how lightly Boris Johnson regards signing his name to an international agreement.

He signed the Northern Ireland protocol with the EU in order to be able to claim to have got Brexit done, only to start arguing in no time at all that it was unworkable. He now threatens to tear it up for his own political advantage. Whatever happened to “an Englishman’s word is his bond”?

No wonder we are so diminished in the eyes of the world.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in