The images of houses ablaze across London during Tuesday’s heatwave, while overwhelmed firefighters bravely struggled to stay on top of the situation, were truly shocking.

I wonder if readers can remember which London mayor it was who closed ten fire stations, with the loss of 552 firefighters’ jobs, back in 2014. Could it be the same figure who was off on his jollies for the last few days instead of attending COBRA meetings called to plan the UK’s response to these unprecedented temperatures?

Julian Self