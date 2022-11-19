Jump to content

Why should watching football require alcohol anyway?

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Saturday 19 November 2022 18:57
Comments
If the Qataris choose to ban the consumption of alcohol, they are entitled to do so

(Getty Images)

If the Qataris choose to ban the consumption of alcohol, they are entitled to do so. Why does watching football have to be associated with drunkenness in any case? But holding the football event in a country that oppresses and criminalising innocent, law-abiding people was always a flawed decision.

Susan Alexander

Gloucestershire

Comments

