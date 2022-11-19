Why should watching football require alcohol anyway?
If the Qataris choose to ban the consumption of alcohol, they are entitled to do so. Why does watching football have to be associated with drunkenness in any case? But holding the football event in a country that oppresses and criminalising innocent, law-abiding people was always a flawed decision.
Susan Alexander
Gloucestershire
