Having read the news that the High Court has decided that Michaela Community School’s prayer ban was valid, we must consider the larger implications. While I understand that the school prides itself on being a non-faith school – a perfectly understandable and reasonable expectation for such a place – I do think a ban on students praying during their break or lunchtime is a dangerous step towards curtailing students’ freedoms when it comes to both freedom of belief and conscience.

The question of freedom of conscience and freedom of speech are really not that far from the concept of freedom of religion. After all, they all intend to allow a diversity of thought and worldviews, which of all places, a school should be encouraging. In a climate where people seem to be increasingly worried about “free speech”, I would have thought that those who had been “brave defenders of free speech” would be more vocal about this ban.

Schools ought to remember that learning does not only happen inside the classroom, but peers are always learning from each other and engaging in meaningful and intelligent discussions outside also. I am grateful that during my time in school, I learnt from my peers about their backgrounds and beliefs in detail, and there was respect for other beliefs and cultures among our students. This could only happen if the school management allowed such diversity. I fear this ban is just one step towards greater restrictions on freedoms.