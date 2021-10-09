Energy costs are rocketing, met by inaction and yet another levy, while the industry pleads for help and prepares to shut down. We have empty shelves due to a lack of HGV drivers, in substantial part due to Brexit non-returnees. Shortages of abattoir workers (Brexit again) have led to healthy animals being slaughtered on farms and sent to landfill.

The nation is in deep crisis and effective measures are needed, but all we get is a posturing buffoon (who clearly hasn’t a clue how to deal with real problems) at the head of an incompetent administration whose only consistent policy is “too little, too late”. They first pretend there isn’t a problem, then they try to blame someone else, then they panic!

Isn’t it time this utterly useless administration (and I mean all of them) stepped aside and made way for a government for national recovery, comprising all the parties and working together in the national interest, not just that of the Conservative Party and its cronies.