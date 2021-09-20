We wait with baited breath to hear the outcome from the business secretary’s crisis talks with energy suppliers and operators over the weekend following the rise in wholesale gas prices, which put ever greater numbers of consumers at risk of fuel poverty as we head into the colder months.

This latest chapter in the long-running saga over grid volatility and price increases only serves to demonstrate the critical importance of investing in a decentralised, home-grown clean energy system to balance distribution and stabilise the grid over the long term.

Phil Thompson