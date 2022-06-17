Just now the news headlines reported that Gatwick airport has to cut hundreds of flights because of a lack of staff.

Well how interesting. It is 170 years ago that Marx and Engels drew attention to the fact that the working class is the one actually doing the work and creating the economic drive and the profit, and that without them rich people could not get rich, nor could any government provide the necessary services.

The pandemic showed how fragile the care sector is and how badly paid care workers are, now it shows that however rich you are and however many travel industry-related shares you hold, without the working class they are of no avail and start losing their value.