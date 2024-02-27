Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Your view

Women and girls in Gaza can’t wait any longer

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Tuesday 27 February 2024 18:15
Comments
<p>If the UK is serious about helping women and children in Gaza it will endorse an immediate ceasefire and an end to the illegal blockade</p>

If the UK is serious about helping women and children in Gaza it will endorse an immediate ceasefire and an end to the illegal blockade

(EPA/Mohammed Saber)

The UK’s announcement of funding for women and girls in Gaza may seem positive, but in reality, it barely addresses the terrible symptoms of a more significant crisis.

The UK likes to see itself as a champion for women and girls on the global stage. But in Gaza, what women and girls most desperately need – alongside significantly increased aid – is an immediate ceasefire and an end to the illegal blockade, something the UK still refuses to endorse.

There are currently some 50,000 pregnant women in Gaza. A baby is born every 10 minutes, often in tents surrounded by rubble. Many new mothers desperately need specialist aftercare, which they cannot access. Because of trauma caused by incessant Israeli bombardment, miscarriages and stillbirths are common.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in