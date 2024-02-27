The UK’s announcement of funding for women and girls in Gaza may seem positive, but in reality, it barely addresses the terrible symptoms of a more significant crisis.

The UK likes to see itself as a champion for women and girls on the global stage. But in Gaza, what women and girls most desperately need – alongside significantly increased aid – is an immediate ceasefire and an end to the illegal blockade, something the UK still refuses to endorse.

There are currently some 50,000 pregnant women in Gaza. A baby is born every 10 minutes, often in tents surrounded by rubble. Many new mothers desperately need specialist aftercare, which they cannot access. Because of trauma caused by incessant Israeli bombardment, miscarriages and stillbirths are common.