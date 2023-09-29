I was greatly impressed (and not only by that wonderful phrase "grim spousal duo") by Sean O’Grady’s piece on GB News and the toxicity of its invective.

Our concept of "free speech " is being debased by GB News and its ilk: if it encompasses free rein to abuse, then it degenerates into "bully speech", and only the vilest contributors will dominate public discourse.

Free Speech can – paradoxically, perhaps – only exist within universally applied guidelines, and is incompatible with abuse. The French have got it right with their mantra: "My freedom ends where yours begins".