Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

We need a general election now – we didn’t agree to any of this

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Saturday 24 September 2022 14:39
Comments
<p>Liz Truss has no popular mandate </p>

Liz Truss has no popular mandate

(Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

The government introduces a financial package guaranteed to produce more billionaires and attendees at food banks. It reverses policies set out in the Tory manifesto of 2019, like the ban on fracking. So when did the people agree to this new manifesto for the country? Well, actually they didn’t; just 81,000 members of the Tory party voted for Liz Truss’s brave new world. She has no popular mandate. Surely, a greater number of the 67 million who inhabit these islands should have a say. We need a general election now.

Paul Donovan

Wanstead

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in