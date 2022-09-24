The government introduces a financial package guaranteed to produce more billionaires and attendees at food banks. It reverses policies set out in the Tory manifesto of 2019, like the ban on fracking. So when did the people agree to this new manifesto for the country? Well, actually they didn’t; just 81,000 members of the Tory party voted for Liz Truss’s brave new world. She has no popular mandate. Surely, a greater number of the 67 million who inhabit these islands should have a say. We need a general election now.

Paul Donovan

Wanstead