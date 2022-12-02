Jump to content

My generation abhors the government

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Friday 02 December 2022 12:58
<p>Their shortsightedness will damage future generations </p>

Their shortsightedness will damage future generations

In response to Ed Dorrell’s “Five reasons why no people under 60 like the Tories”: his points chime exactly with the reasons why those of my contemporaries (over 70) also abhor the party of government; in particular, because of the short-sightedness that is impacting on – and will continue to damage the futures of – the generations that will follow our own.

Graham Powell

Cirencester

