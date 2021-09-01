Several individuals in protective clothing and numerous police officers arrive at a farm and terrorise an animal (Geronimo the alpaca), who cries out pitifully in fear. These terrifying strangers corner him, and literally drag him away to kill him. His owner is devastated.

One more innocent animal to add to the tens of thousands – mostly innocent badgers – slaughtered on the altar of bovine TB, the spread of which has been blamed on poor farming methods.

This is Britain in 2021 under the Tories. Harsh, seemingly refusing to listen to reason, apparent slaves to the ruthless farming lobby. I am beyond revolted.