Here is Mother Nature – in all its trauma, chaos and unfolding catastrophe
The climate crisis is very visible for those who continue to deny its very existence.
What we are currently witnessing is the full depth, powerfulness and magnitude of Mother Nature: its trauma, chaos and unfolding catastrophe.
Massive heatwaves, droughts, pandemics and water scarcity will continue to be the norm, rather than the exception. Time to think holistically about food, health and water security.
