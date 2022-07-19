Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Here is Mother Nature – in all its trauma, chaos and unfolding catastrophe

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Tuesday 19 July 2022 18:08
Comments
<p>Massive heatwaves, droughts, pandemics and water scarcity will continue to be the norm</p>

Massive heatwaves, droughts, pandemics and water scarcity will continue to be the norm

(Sky News)

The climate crisis is very visible for those who continue to deny its very existence.

What we are currently witnessing is the full depth, powerfulness and magnitude of Mother Nature: its trauma, chaos and unfolding catastrophe.

Massive heatwaves, droughts, pandemics and water scarcity will continue to be the norm, rather than the exception. Time to think holistically about food, health and water security.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in