It’s typical of the Tory party that Priti Patel reacts to protests by criminalising the protesters, instead of listening to and acting upon their concerns.

Surely something as serious as the climate crisis is the most pressing emergency and requires urgent and immediate attention. But our government has decided that it will go missing while the election for a new PM takes precedence.

Kit Malthouse explains that Britain will have to wait for government action and until the election is concluded, Britain will have to burn.