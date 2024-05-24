Living in rented accommodation with the threat of the misery of eviction at the whim of the landlord must have a seriously detrimental effect on the renter’s quality of life. How can you continue with your job and your social life if there is no alternative, affordable accommodation in the area ?

What happens to children’s education and mental health if they suddenly have to change school and find new friends elsewhere?

This appalling vulnerability for more than 30 per cent of UK households also reduces national productivity and increases work for the NHS. It must now be given top priority by our next government.