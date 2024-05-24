Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

your view

Housing should be the top priority for the next government

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Friday 24 May 2024 13:28 BST
Comments
Campaigners have expressed disappointment at the reported shelving of the Renters Reform Bill ahead of the General Election (Alamy/PA)
Campaigners have expressed disappointment at the reported shelving of the Renters Reform Bill ahead of the General Election (Alamy/PA)

Living in rented accommodation with the threat of the misery of eviction at the whim of the landlord must have a seriously detrimental effect on the renter’s quality of life. How can you continue with your job and your social life if there is no alternative, affordable accommodation in the area ?

What happens to children’s education and mental health if they suddenly have to change school and find new friends elsewhere?

This appalling vulnerability for more than 30 per cent of UK households also reduces national productivity and increases work for the NHS. It must now be given top priority by our next government.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in