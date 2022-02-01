Hats off to Ian Blackford for telling the truth about Boris Johnson
Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk
How can we respect parliament when an MP – Ian Blackford – is ejected for stating the obvious, namely that Boris Johnson is a liar? We all know that lying is Johnson’s stock in trade.
Joanna Pallister
Durham
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies