Hats off to Ian Blackford for telling the truth about Boris Johnson

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Tuesday 01 February 2022 15:52
Comments
<p>How can we respect parliament when an MP – Ian Blackford – is ejected for stating the obvious?</p>

How can we respect parliament when an MP – Ian Blackford – is ejected for stating the obvious?

(PA Wire)

How can we respect parliament when an MP – Ian Blackford – is ejected for stating the obvious, namely that Boris Johnson is a liar? We all know that lying is Johnson’s stock in trade.

Joanna Pallister

Durham

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in