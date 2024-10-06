There are no easy answers in the assisted dying debate

There is no perfect solution to the highly emotive subject of assisted dying, but the status quo does not help those who desperately wish to end their interminable pain and suffering, and its enduring effect on those close to them. Improved palliative and social care may help some (though not all), but the government has many competing priorities and little spare cash.

At the heart of both sides of the argument is the issue of risk. Assisted dying introduces the potential risks of patient guilt and obligation, family coercion, professional and moral conflict on the part of clinicians, and reduced protection for the vulnerable and those with mental health conditions. On the other hand, the current law perpetuates the risk of unimaginable physical and mental suffering for some terminally ill patients, with nowhere to turn.

The question is not only whether the risks posed by assisted death legislation may be sufficiently attenuated (but never completely eradicated) by its design, but also whether the risks of unbearable pain, suffering, anxiety, and illegal or unpalatable solutions may be effectively addressed.

If the answer is yes, then the option of an assisted death should be available to us. We cannot eliminate risk entirely, but we can try to find a humane balance and, in parallel, acknowledge our inalienable right to choose our own destiny.

David Platts

Newark

Fix our rail infrastructure

It is really disappointing to see the repeated gutting of UK rail infrastructure investment for short term financial gains.

The government continues to throw money at roads and subsidise car and truck transport, while rail is recurrently starved of funding.

There seem be chronic blinkers in place regarding the benefits to the public and energy efficiency gains inherent in improving rail infrastructure and services.

That the Labour Party continues along the scorched path blazed by Sunak on rail investment seems a gross betrayal of the hopes and trust of the UK electorate.

Andrew McMahon

Address supplied

As leaders clash in the Middle East, it is the people who suffer

On the anniversary of the horrendous terrorist acts of 7 October 2023, the world must not take sides between Israelis and Palestinians.

It is the civilians that are paying the price of the violence and will continue to pay the price for as long as those with power seek retribution. Violence cannot bring lasting peace.

Outsiders want a two-state solution, but do the Israelis and Palestinians? If they do not, then the civilians must find statesmen that will stop the cycle of retribution, and work for peace with the mandate that they are responsible for ensuring everyone has a safe home and livelihood.

Jon Hawksley

Address supplied

Smoke-free by 2050?

Regarding KM Sharp’s recent letter, outlining their experience with smokers outside the hospital where they receive cancer treatment: I do not know which South London hospital our contributor is attending treatment (good luck and profound best wishes from me). However, it all sounds very familiar to my experience with a hospital in the same region, which I visited many times to see my father, his older brother, and up until 2013 his younger brother.

All of them were suffering from emphysema, having been smokers since about the age of 14. Every visit, irrespective of the hour or the weather, there was always a group of people, mostly men, outside the main entrance puffing away.

As mentioned in the earlier letter, some were holding their IV drips – and, I must add, they were sometimes obstructing the entrance to visitors and staff. None of this particularly shocked nor surprised me, and to be honest I’m saddened – but not surprised – that it is still occurring.

I suppose we can only hope that, with smoking on the decline amongst youngsters, and sensible government policies curbing the habit’s prevalence, we shall not see such nonsensical behaviour come 2050.

Robert Boston

Kent