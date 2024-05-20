It has been very sad and disappointing to see the response of a lot of those on the progressive left to the 7 October attack on Israel. The Hamas terrorist attack was absolutely appalling, with people – including children – murdered in the most horrific ways. There was also sexual violence and hundreds of hostages taken, many of whom are still suffering in captivity.

This atrocity was far beyond any context, justification or “resistance”. Everyone with humanity should be able to condemn Hamas unconditionally.

That does not mean you cannot at the same time oppose Benjamin Netanyahu, his far-right government and their actions (the Israeli offensive has killed more than 35,000 Palestinians, at least half of them women and children, according to the latest estimates by Gaza health officials).